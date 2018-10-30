WATCH Footage of Admiral Kuznetsov’s Dry Dock Submerged

The first video has emerged from the location where a floating dock holding Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov became submerged overnight Tuesday.

The clip opens with a view of dry dock PD-92, which is around four times smaller than the sunken PD-50. The latter was previously floating on the left, but now is completely submerged in water after a power supply disruption caused its pumps to break down, overloading its cisterns with water.

Two cranes located on PD-50 collapsed as the dock dove into water, with one of them falling onto the deck of the Admiral, leaving a hole 4 by 5 meters. No casualties were reported following the incident; however one person is still missing and two others were rushed to the hospital.

The vessel, which was undergoing a refitting overhaul, suffered no damage that could affect the upgrade time and was towed to a repair yard outside the 35th shipbuilding plant in Murmansk where repairs will continue.