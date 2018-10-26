Six People Killed in Floods, Mudslides in Southern Russia - Emergency Services

"According to updated data, six people have been killed as a result of heavy rains and mudslides in the Krasnodar Region," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson noted that two of the injured had been hospitalized and one person was missing.
The press service for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that the deaths of six people had been confirmed.
Almost 1,500 people and 330 vehicles have been deployed to help deal with the disaster. Meanwhile, almost 40 trains have been delayed and thousands of people have been left without power.
"A total of 36 passenger trains carrying more than 9,000 passengers have been delayed," a spokesperson for local emergency services told Sputnik.
The Russian Energy Ministry said that up to 11,100 people had been left without power in the Krasnodar Region because of the torrential rains and heavy winds.
A state of emergency has been declared in the affected areas. According to local authorities, heavy rains are expected to continue for at least the next 24 hours.
