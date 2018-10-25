Russian State Watchdog to Fine Google Over Active Links to Prohibited Content

"Google has not complied with Russian law and will be fined… Roskomnadzor demands that the search engine within 30 days be connected to the Federal State Information System (FSIS) containing the register of prohibited Internet resources. In three business days, the search engine must start filtering the search results," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.
The Roskomnadzor deputy chief, Vadim Subbotin, told Sputnik that Google had three days to reply and send its objections to the watchdog.
After receiving the reply, the watchdog will file an administrative offense report to court, which will make a decision on imposing fine.
On June 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, making operators of research engines liable to fines for their failure to remove links to pages listed in the register of prohibited Internet resources from the search results.
