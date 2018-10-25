Two People Killed in Heavy Rainfall in Krasnodar Region - Reports (VIDEO)

Some 1,700 houses with six thousand people living in them have been flooded in Tuapsinsky, Apsheronsky and Lazarevsky City Districts of the Krasnodar Region, Russia.

Two people have been killed, three more injured, and one person is considered to be missing during heavy rainfall that hit the Russian coast of the Black Sea.

In addition, bad weather has affected train transport with 18 passenger trains rescheduled or delayed.

More than 700 people and 150 units of equipment have been deployed to the area in clean-up efforts.

A state of emergency has been declared in the region due to the heavy rains. More than 70,000 people live in the flood zone.