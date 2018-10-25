Two People Killed in Heavy Rainfall in Krasnodar Region - Reports (VIDEO)

Two people have been killed, three more injured, and one person is considered to be missing during heavy rainfall that hit the Russian coast of the Black Sea.
In addition, bad weather has affected train transport with 18 passenger trains rescheduled or delayed.
More than 700 people and 150 units of equipment have been deployed to the area in clean-up efforts.
В Туапсинском районе прошли сильные дожди, город затопило. Очевидцы в социальных сетях опубликовали видео, на которых видны последствия ливня. Потоки воды сносят автомобили, по улицам плавают холодильники, мешая движению транспорта. В Туапсинском районе ввели режим чрезвычайной ситуации. Спасатели эвакуируют людей из подтопленных домов. 📸-?
A state of emergency has been declared in the region due to the heavy rains. More than 70,000 people live in the flood zone.
