CPhI Pharma Event Affirms Int'l Markets Interest in Russian Biotech Products

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International pharmaceutical exhibition СPhl Worldwide 2018 in Madrid confirmed interest of world markets in Russian biotechnological solutions, CEO of Russian biopharmaceutical company Generium Dmitry Kudlai told Sputnik in an interview.

© Photo : Generium, Russian biopharmaceutical company Generium, Russian biopharmaceutical company

"Madrid [exhibition] confirmed a huge interest in our products, the meetings and talks that were held open up great prospects for us in the Middle East, South and Central America, Asia and Africa," Kudlai said.

READ MORE: Pushing Products From US Not to Have Chinese Goods Replaced by Indian — Prof

CPhl Worldwide 2018 is not only a unique platform that brings together the entire global pharmaceutical industry, but also an indicator of the overall state of the industry, he noted.

"It is always important to check what you are worth in the eyes of the annual participants of the pharmaceutical forum, who know the market and are able to evaluate each company, its project and the country it represents," the Generium CEO added.

© Photo : Generium, Russian biopharmaceutical company Dmitry Kudlai

© Photo : pixabay Russian Scientist: Robots Will Never Be Able to Fully Replace Teachers

Russia has already secured the status of one of the main producers in the industry, particularly in the field of biotechnology, especially treating rare diseases, Kudlai said.

During the forum, representatives of Generium held dozens of meetings with colleagues and clients from Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, who were interested in Russian medicines.

Antoine Tetard, director of Swiss-based Stragen Pharma, said he had not seen anything like Generium’s products at the exhibition.

"We were surprised, because Generium is the only manufacturer in the world of three blood coagulation factors for treating all types of hemophilia and the owner of the innovative drug Diaskintest, which allows you to quickly detect the presence of tuberculosis infection and is currently in the process of prequalification of the World Health Organization (WHO)," Tetard said.

READ MORE: Russian Scientists Developing Optical Clock for Space Ships

Generium is preparing to enter the market with its products aimed at combating rare and hereditary diseases such as Gaucher disease, cystic fibrosis and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Kudlai said.

"Our contacts in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia confirm Russia's leading role in treating rare diseases, which are a heavy burden for public health systems in many countries," he said.

In some cases, Generium’s entry into these markets may allow to reduce government spending on treating patients with rare diseases by 30 percent, the company’s CEO concluded.

СPhl Worldwide 2018 was held on October 9-11 in Madrid with over 2,500 companies participating. It was attended by more than 44,000 visitors.