Crimea College Shooting: Number of Injured Stands at 73 – Health Authority

"The total number of the injured stands at 73. Forty-seven of them were hospitalized," a spokesperson for the regional center said.
Some of the critically wounded were urgently airlifted to other cities. Forty-six people are receiving help at 11 clinics across Crimea, in the neighboring Kuban region and in Moscow. Fifteen patients in serious condition were taken to Simferopol, a major city in Crimea.
Earlier this week, the fourth-year student, identified as Vladislav Roslyakov, killed 21 people and wounded over 50 others in a bomb and gun attack that started inside the canteen at Kerch Polytechnic College.
The shooting was initially treated as a terrorist attack but was later reclassified as a mass murder. The gunman killed himself inside the college library.
