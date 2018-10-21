Crimea College Shooting: Number of Injured Stands at 73 – Health Authority

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - A total of 73 people were injured this week in a shooting at a college in Crimea's Kerch, with 47 requiring medical help, Crimea's medical emergencies center told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The total number of the injured stands at 73. Forty-seven of them were hospitalized," a spokesperson for the regional center said.

The spokesperson statement comes following earlier reports that bomb and gun attack that occurred on Wednesday on Kerch Polytechnic claimed 21 lives, including 16 teenagers and five staffers.

Some of the critically wounded were urgently airlifted to other cities. Forty-six people are receiving help at 11 clinics across Crimea, in the neighboring Kuban region and in Moscow. Fifteen patients in serious condition were taken to Simferopol, a major city in Crimea.

Earlier this week, the fourth-year student, identified as Vladislav Roslyakov, killed 21 people and wounded over 50 others in a bomb and gun attack that started inside the canteen at Kerch Polytechnic College.

The shooting was initially treated as a terrorist attack but was later reclassified as a mass murder. The gunman killed himself inside the college library.