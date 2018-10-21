VIDEO of Deadly Blast Inside Kerch College in Crimea Released

On October 17, 18-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov carried out a shooting and bombing attack at Kerch Polytechnic College, where he was a fourth-year student.

The television channel Vesti Krym published footage recorded by surveillance cameras that captured the moment Vladislav Roslyakov attacked students and staff at Kerch Polytechnic College.

The recording shows Roslyakov entering the educational institution, carrying a bag loaded with weapons and ammunition. The video also shows the moment of the explosion and shooting.

According to the latest data, 20 people, including 15 students and five college staff members, were killed and more than 50 were injured.

The attacker committed suicide in a library afterward; his motives remain unclear.