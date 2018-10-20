Third Body Found on Site of Fireworks Blast at Avangard Factory

"A third body has been found. It's a male," to official said.
Earlier, the emergency services reported that 2 people died and 2 more were wounded due to the blast, while one person was still missing.
The explosion occurred earlier in the day at the Avangard fireworks factory in the Gatchina district of the Leningrad region. According to earlier reports by local emergencies services, the entire four-floor building collapsed and at least two people were killed, while several others could still be under the rubble.
