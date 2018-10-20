Third Body Found on Site of Fireworks Blast at Avangard Factory

ST. PETERSBURG October 19 (Sputnik) - The death toll in fireworks explosion at the Avangard factory outside St. Petersburg on Friday has risen to three people, a local government official told Sputnik.

"A third body has been found. It's a male," to official said.

Earlier, the emergency services reported that 2 people died and 2 more were wounded due to the blast, while one person was still missing.

The explosion occurred earlier in the day at the Avangard fireworks factory in the Gatchina district of the Leningrad region. According to earlier reports by local emergencies services, the entire four-floor building collapsed and at least two people were killed, while several others could still be under the rubble.