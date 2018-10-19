Russia Spotted 19 Foreign Spy Aircraft Near Border Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nineteen foreign aircraft had been detected while carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border over the past week, the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

Russian aircraft had been scrambled eight times to prevent foreign jets from crossing the Russian border, the outlet added.

Moreover, Russia has participated in four inspections of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), according to the newspaper.

Various military equipment, including Shturm-S anti-tank missiles, KamAZ-5350 military vehicles and Msta-SM self-propelled howitzers had been commissioned to the Russian Armed Forces, the outlet pointed out.

Previously, Krasnaya Zvezda published an infographic showing that twenty-one foreign jets have been spotted carrying out intelligence activities next to the Russian border in early October.