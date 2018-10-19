Russia Spotted 19 Foreign Spy Aircraft Near Border Over Past Week

Russian aircraft had been scrambled eight times to prevent foreign jets from crossing the Russian border, the outlet added.
READ MORE: Total of 22 Aircraft Spotted Spying Near Russian Borders Over Past Week
Various military equipment, including Shturm-S anti-tank missiles, KamAZ-5350 military vehicles and Msta-SM self-propelled howitzers had been commissioned to the Russian Armed Forces, the outlet pointed out.
Previously, Krasnaya Zvezda published an infographic showing that twenty-one foreign jets have been spotted carrying out intelligence activities next to the Russian border in early October.
All comments
Show new comments (0)