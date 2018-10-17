Ten People Dead, Up to 50 Injured Following Blast in Kerch, Russia (VIDEO)

According to preliminary information, the incident was caused by a gas explosion at a college facility.

“We are clarifying the information at the moment. Preliminary figures are 50 injured and 10 dead. Eight ambulance crews are working at the site and air medical services are involved,” the press-service for the Crimean Ministry of Health stated.

Medics announced that at least 50 people were injured in the explosion in Kerch and 25 have already been taken to local hospital with moderate wounds.

Local news outlets reported that earlier in the day, students at the college heard a blast and windows of the building were shattered.