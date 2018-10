A dedicated motorcycle enthusiast and blogger, Olga Petrova, has attracted a significant online following thanks to her blogging skills and her exceptional good looks.

Olga Petrova, a 22-year old Russian blogger who was frequently referred to as "the sexiest biker girl" on social media, was killed in a traffic accident in Moscow, according to media reports.

The crash reportedly occurred on October 13, when Petrova’s bike collided with a Volvo.

© Photo : Vkontakte/Olya Petrova Olga Petrova

Petrova attracted a significant audience on social media, with over 60 thousand followers on Instagram and about a thousand followers in total on Russian social media network Vkontakte.

© Photo : Vkontakte/Olya Petrova Olga Petrova