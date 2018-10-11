First Photos of Soyuz MS-10 Crew After Emergency Landing Appear on Internet

Earlier in the day, the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft, manned by a team of two cosmonauts, who were set to arrive at the International Space Station (ISS), landed in Kazakhstan due to a booster failure that reportedly occurred shortly after launch.

Russian space corporation Roscosmos has issued photos of Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague, which left their capsule after an emergency landing.

The reason which caused the incident hasn't been announced, however, according to a source, one of the four first stage units might have hit hit the second stage, causing a pressure drop.

#СоюзМС10: космонавт Роскосмоса Алексей Овчинин и астронавт @NASA Ник Хейг сейчас находятся в Жезказгане и проходят обследование перед вылетом.



Генеральный директор Роскосмоса Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) принял решение о транспортировке космонавтов на Байконур. pic.twitter.com/b1IzKZZI8O — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) 11 октября 2018 г.

(Roscosmos tweet: Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague are currently in the city of Jezkazgan undergoing a medical checkup before takeoff.

General Director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin decided that the cosmonauts would be taken to the Baikonur Cosmodrome).