Nord Stream 2 to Be Built Even Under Potential US Sanctions - Russian Minister

MILAN (Sputnik) - The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be built even if the United States decides to impose sanctions against companies participating in the project, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"We hope that there will be no sanctions. If [US restrictions are imposed], the project will be implemented anyway, the pipe laying has already started," Novak told reporters, adding that the plan envisions the project to be completed by the end of 2019.

© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia's gas giant Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas annually to the European Union across the Baltic Sea.

The United States, seeking to promote its liquefied natural gas in the European market, has made a number of attempts to impede the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project and even incorporated a provision for counteracting the construction of the pipeline in its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

