Russian MiG-29 Jet Crashes in Moscow Region - Source

Both pilots catapulted before the aircraft crashed in the Kolomensky district of the Moscow Region, according to source speaking to Sputnik.

The MiG-29 military jet crashed in a forest near the Russian capital on Friday morning, a source told Sputnik.

"The plane crashed in the forest near Dmitrovskoe village. The causes of the incident are being probed. Both pilots managed to catapult," the source told Sputnik.

The jet, owned by Russia's Gromov Flight Research Institute, was on a training flight and the crash possibly occurred due to a control system malfunction, a spokesperson for the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) told Sputnik.

The UAC spokesman added to Sputnik that the pilots managed to divert the aircraft away from residential areas before the crash.

Russia’s Channel 5 reported earlier that the MiG-29 had made an emergency landing at the Zhukovsky airport in Moscow Region after a fire erupted in the cabin during a test flight. According to the media outlet, one person was injured in the incident.

The UAC added that a special commission had been set up to look into the cause of the incident.

