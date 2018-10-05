De-Dollarization Needed for Ruble Stabilization, Economy Development - VTB

"The idea is good… I have been promoting this idea for about 15 years. I do not seek to achieve any political goals. I proceed solely from the considerations that a wider use of ruble and the use of Russian platforms will make more business use Russian banks, increase competitive conditions, contribute to a more stable development of our currency. The demand for rubles will be higher," Kostin told reporters.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that the plan on de-dollarization of the Russian economy had already been prepared and submitted to the government. Russian presidential aide Andrey Belousov told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week that the plan to de-dollarize Russia's economy is being discussed and the work is being conducted on President Vladimir Putin's order.
Kostin told Sputnik earlier this week that his proposals on the use of the dollar amid the deteriorating situation caused by the US sanctions do not provide for complete de-dollarization, but rather a gradual switch to trade in national currencies, for example within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) or in certain areas, such as armaments.
