Russia Spotted 21 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twenty-one foreign jets have been spotted carrying out intelligence activities next to the Russian border over the past week, an infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

In the course of the past seven days, Russian fighter jets have been scrambled five times to prevent foreign aircraft from entering Russian airspace, according to the outlet.

There were no trespasses, the data showed.

READ MORE: Russian Defense Ministry Releases Photos of S-300 Systems' Handing Over to Syria

In January the Russian Defense Ministry said that one of their Su-27 jets had intercepted a US Nave EP-3 Aries surveillance plane in international airspace over the Black Sea. The Pentagon slammed the interception as "unsafe," but Moscow replied that they took "all necessary precautions" to avoid a hazardous situation.