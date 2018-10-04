Magnitude 5.7 Quake Hits Off Coast of Russia’s Kamchatka – Geophysical Survey

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Sputnik) - A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday, the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"A seismic event took place on Thursday at a daytime local time in the Kamchatka Strait off the eastern coast of the peninsula. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of over 50 kilometers [31 miles], 88 kilometers to the south of the locality of Ust-Kamchatsk," the GS RAS spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that it was the fourth earthquake in the region over the past 24 hours.

READ MORE: Strong 7.4 Quake Shakes Indonesia's Sulawesi Island — Seismological Center

© AFP 2018 / Richter magnitude scale Strong 7.1 Quake Hits Peru, Close to Border With Brazil - USGS

Residents of settlements of the Kamchatka Territory did not feel significant aftershocks.

There were no victims or material damage reported.

Previously this year, two earthquakes with 5.6 and 5.8-magnitude struck the Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences.