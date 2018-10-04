Magnitude 5.7 Quake Hits Off Coast of Russia’s Kamchatka – Geophysical Survey

"A seismic event took place on Thursday at a daytime local time in the Kamchatka Strait off the eastern coast of the peninsula. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of over 50 kilometers [31 miles], 88 kilometers to the south of the locality of Ust-Kamchatsk," the GS RAS spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that it was the fourth earthquake in the region over the past 24 hours.
There were no victims or material damage reported.
Previously this year, two earthquakes with 5.6 and 5.8-magnitude struck the Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
