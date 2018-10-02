Putin to Meet With OPEC Chief on Sidelines of Russian Energy Week – Kremlin

"The Russian president will also meet with the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Mohammad Barkindo, on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week," the press release read.
No separate meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih are planned, but contacts may take place on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
The Russian Energy Week will be held in Moscow on October 3-6.
The event took place in Russia for the first time in 2017 and serves as a platform for demonstrating the prospects of Russia's fuel and energy industry and exploring the potential of international cooperation in the field.
