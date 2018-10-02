Putin to Meet With OPEC Chief on Sidelines of Russian Energy Week – Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum, the Kremlin press service said.

"The Russian president will also meet with the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Mohammad Barkindo, on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week," the press release read.

No separate meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih are planned, but contacts may take place on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov Iran Oil Minister to Visit Moscow in Early October to Attend Energy Week Forum

The Russian Energy Week will be held in Moscow on October 3-6.

The event took place in Russia for the first time in 2017 and serves as a platform for demonstrating the prospects of Russia's fuel and energy industry and exploring the potential of international cooperation in the field.