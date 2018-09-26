Russia Rejected Offer to Talk to Netanyahu After Il-20 Downing – Reports

With the crisis between Russia and Israel over last week’s loss of a Russian military plane off the Syrian coast showing no signs of abating, Jerusalem hopes that US diplomatic intervention may help reduce the tension.

In the immediate wake of the downing of a Russian Il-20 military reconnaissance plane by a Syrian anti-aircraft missile over the Mediterranean, Moscow rejected Israeli attempts to send senior political officials to Russia, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, citing sources on Wednesday.

Israel had initially planned to send a delegation headed by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to Moscow that would have included representatives of the Israeli Air Force and military General Staff to sort out the problem.

According to the newspaper, the possibility was also raised that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman would go to Moscow to attempt to calm things down.

Russia, however, preferred that the contacts remain at the professional level, between Israel Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin Norkin and the commander of the Russian air force.

In the end, Norkin arrived in Moscow at the head of a delegation of senior military officials to discuss the incident.

During a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Andrei Yudin, Norkin shared data detailing the tragic destruction of the Russian military plane over the Mediterranean near the Syrian coast.

On Tuesday, Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had agreed to have the two countries’ military delegations meeting to discuss a mechanism to prevent such incidents from ever happening again.

​Later in the day, Netanyahu flew to New York to attend an ongoing session of the UN General Assembly.

On Wednesday he is due to meet with President Donald Trump for talks, which Haaretz believes will focus on Israel’s current tensions with Russia and the situation in Syria.

Late on Monday, September 17, a Russian Il-20 electronic reconnaissance plane was mistakenly shot down by Syrian air defenses, killing all 15 crewmen on board after Israeli missiles struck the coastal region of Syria's Latakia province.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said that around that time, four Israeli F-16 fighters attacked Syrian targets in Latakia, and accused Israeli pilots of using "the Russian plane as a cover, exposing it to fire from Syrian air defenses."

The Defense Ministry said Israeli aircraft deliberately created a dangerous situation in Latakia and that Israel had not warned the Russian military command in Syria about the planned airstrikes.

Israel said that its jets were already back in their home airspace when Syrian forces launched the missiles that hit the Russian plane.