WATCH Spectacular Show at Closing Ceremony of Circle of Light Festival in Moscow

The closing ceremony of the annual international festival Circle of Light is being held at Moscow's Rowing Canal and is dedicated to the "Year of Japan in Russia," so this year visitors will be able to see a live Japanese Hanabi fireworks show. Also, the closing ceremony includes light and pyrotechnical effects, audio-visual art performances and fireworks.

The international festival Circle of Light began in Moscow on September 21. Among the locations used for the festival's fireworks performances, this year was the Bolshoi theatre, Moscow State University, the Rowing Canal, VDNKh and other recognizable locations in Moscow.

