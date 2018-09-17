Russian Defense Minister Rules Out New Op in Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have met in Sochi, where they discussed the situation in Syria's Idlib province, one of the remaining pockets of insurgency in the Arab republic.

Following the talks between Putin and Erdogan, Russian Minister of Defence Sergey Shoygu announced that Russia would not conduct a military operation in Idlib, adding that the details would be coordinated with Damascus in the nearest time.

The meeting comes a little over a week after the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in Tehran, where the ceasefire guarantor states focused on the question of the Idlib de-escalation zone and ways to minimize risks for the civilian population related to the counterterrorism fight.

Demilitarized Zone in Idlib

Earlier in the day Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow and Ankara would establish a demilitarized zone along the contact line between the armed opposition and Syrian troops, which would be controlled by Turkey and Russian military police.

The Russian president added that the Syrian leadership would soon hold consultations on a settlement in the region.

Erdogan, in turn, stressethat everything possible would be done in order to get rid of radical groups in Idlib.

Under the ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government troops and armed opposition, military activity in the Idlib de-escalation zone is prohibited. However, militant groups continue their attacks against the Syrian government forces, with a rise in the number of ceasefire breaches and signs of militants' preparation of staged chemical weapons attacks registered by the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation.

