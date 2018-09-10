Daesh Member Working for Ukrainian Security Service Detained in Russia - FSB

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A member of the Daesh* terrorist group, plotting a murder of "one of the leaders" of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on the assignment of the Ukrainian Security Service and the Ukrainian radical Right Sector group*, has been detained in Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday.

"Russian citizen Medzhid Gabibulaevich Magomedov, a native of Dagestan, a member of the Daesh organization, who was planning the murder of one of the leaders of the DPR militia on instructions from the Security Service of Ukraine and the leaders of the 'Right Sector,' has been detained in the Smolensk region," the press release read.

According to the FSB, Magomedov traveled to Ukraine at the beginning of this year to "discuss the issues of material support for the North Caucasian criminal underground with Daesh emissaries."

"They introduced him to the representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the 'Right Sector.' Magomedov was tasked by the Ukrainian intelligence services with eliminating a commander of one of the units of the DPR armed forces residing in the Smolensk region," the press release read.

Magomedov was detained when plotting the murder. The Russian security services seized an improvised explosive device equivalent to 1.5 kilograms of TNT, as well as a pistol with a silencer and ammunition.

The detained militant testified that the Ukrainian intelligence services "provide active assistance to the Daesh militants in ensuring their security, funding and providing weapons and explosives" to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia.

"Besides, the Ukrainian intelligence services use Daesh members eliminate the leaders of the DPR and the LPR [self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic]," the FSB stressed.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and the Right sector are terrorist groups, banned in Russia