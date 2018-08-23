Time Magazine Puts Moscow's Central Park on 2018 List of World's Greatest Places

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US weekly magazine Time has included landscape park Zaryadye, located in the heart of the Russian capital, in its annual World's Greatest Places list, published on the media outlet's website on Thursday.

The list features 100 places of interest, restaurants and hotels located all over the world. According to Time, editors, correspondents and industry experts provided their nominations, which were then evaluated "based on key factors, including quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and influence."

"Huge public parks were the main feature of Soviet cities, central but also stately and formal — nothing like Zaryadye, Moscow’s first new large-scale public park in 50 years. With a design led by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, the U.S. architects behind New York City’s High Line, the park features a concert hall, an ice cave and a boomerang-shaped bridge cantilevered over the Moscow River," Karl Vick, a journalist for Time, said in his description of the park.

Around 10 million people have visited the park since its opening in September 2017, according to Vick.

Zaryadye is the only Russian location included in the list. The park, which is located next to Moscow's renowned Red Square, has a territory that spans almost 78,000 square meters (839,585 square feet). It has become popular both with Muscovites and tourists owing to its various attractions.