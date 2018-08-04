WATCH First Video From Crash Site of Mi-8 Helicopter in Russia's Krasnoyark Area

An Mi-8 carrying 18 people crashed Saturday near a Siberian village after it was hit by cargo dangling from another helicopter, a spokesperson for the regional emergencies authority said.

Eyewitnesses of the Mi-8 helicopter crash in the Krasnoyarsk area published videos of the crash site.

The Mi-8, operated by the airline UTair, collided near the Vankor oil field with cargo suspened from another helicopter, causing it to crash and explode upon impact.

READ MORE: At Least 18 Dead As Helicopter Crashes in Krasnoyarsk, Russia — Authorities

The helicopter was carrying three crew and 15 oil workers from Vankor No1 oil pumping station in the Krasnoyarsk region. There were no survivors.

Rosaviatsiya confirmed that preliminary data indicated that the passenger helicopter crashed into another aircraft's cargo, although it is unclear yet why.

An investigation is underway.

The Mi-8 has been in constant production since 1967 and is the world's most-produced transport helicopter; thousands of them have been produced and they have been supplied to more than 100 countries throughout the world.