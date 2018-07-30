President Putin Spotted in Kettle, Toaster Ad (VIDEO)

Having a president in their ad is a once-in-a-lifetime chance few companies will ever miss.

The German maker of household appliances Bork has used footage from a Putin documentary to advertise their wares.

In a video posted online by a Telegram channel Proekt, Vladimir Putin is seen having dinner to the sounds of music playing in the background and then moving towards a refrigerator.

On his way back he stops by a kitchen table laden with Bork products with pointers in the video highlighting each unit.

Wrapping up the brief advert is a slogan “Informed Superiority.”

The video appeared on YouTube back in May, but it wasn’t until now that journalists and bloggers finally paid attention.

The Telegram channel says that the video is shown on big screens in stores selling Bork products. At one such outlet, the Metropolis shopping mall in Moscow, the video ad with Putin is shown once every 10 minutes.

The footage comes from a Tsentralnoye Televideniye (Central Television) program aired in 2012 where the host chatted with the president at a swimming pool, on a plane and in a kitchen.

Bork is a manufacturer of home appliances, trading in Russia, the CIS and Poland. It is a leading producer of household appliances in Russia.

Registered as German company, in Russia Bork operates mostly in Moscow.

