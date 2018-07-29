WATCH LIVE: President Putin Attends Navy Day Parade in St. Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted on Sunday in his Navy Day congratulation to mariners the role of the Russian Navy in ensuring the country's defense capabilities and strategic parity in the world.

Putin is reviewing on Sunday the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. Over 4,000 mariners of the Baltic, Northern and Black Sea fleets and the Caspian Flotilla, more than 40 vessels and boats of various classes along with naval aviation are taking part in the parade.

"The Russian Navy successfully addresses the issues relating to the country's defense capability, makes considerable contribution to the fight against international terrorism and plays an important role in ensuring the strategic parity," Putin stressed.

According to the Kremlin, over 4,000 mariners of the Baltic, Northern and Black Sea fleets and the Caspian Flotilla, more than 40 vessels and boats of various classes along with naval aviation will be involved in the parade.