Putin: Almost 25Mn Cyberattacks on Infrastructure Foiled During 2018 World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian security services neutralized almost 25 million cyberattacks and other malign activities against the country's information infrastructure during the FIFA World Cup, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"During the championship, almost 25 million cyberattacks and other criminal activities against the Russian information infrastructure, related to the World Cup in one way or another, were neutralized," Putin said during his meeting with the representatives of the command unit, which was in charge of ensuring security during the tournament.

Putin also thanked the personnel of national and foreign security services, noting that 126 representatives of 55 security services and law enforcement agencies from 34 states participated in ensuring security during the FIFA World Cup.

"I would like to thank the personnel of Russian security services and law enforcement agencies and, of course, the representatives of law enforcement agencies and security services from over 30 nations. I know that a total of 126 representatives of 55 security services and law enforcement agencies from 34 states participated in this joint work," Putin said during his meeting with the representatives of the command unit, which was in charge of ensuring security during the tournament, as quoted in a statement published on the Kremlin's website.

Putin noted that people who had arrived in Russia for attending the World Cup felt secure. They had been able to move freely across Russia without facing unnecessary barriers, the president noted.

The FIFA World Cup finished in Moscow on Sunday.