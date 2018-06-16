Alleged VIDEO of Taxi Ramming Incident in Moscow Appears Online

The veracity of the video couldn't be immediately confirmed. The investigation into the accident is underway.

The first footage of an alleged taxi ramming into pedestrians in central Moscow, which injured 8 people, including Mexicans, has appeared online.

However, the authenticity of the video, which appears to be showing the exact moment of the incident, has yet to be verified.

Earlier in the day, a taxi rammed into a group of pedestrians in Moscow on Saturday leaving eight people injured, according to the statement released by the city's department of the Russian Interior Ministry. The driver with a Kyrgyz driver license was detained and delivered to a police department, while a probe has been launched into the accident.

According to the Interior Ministry, the accident is likely to be caused by the loss of control over the vehicle by the driver. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that the driver lost control over the incident. Despite earlier media reports suggesting that the driver was drunk, the Moscow traffic authority has denied the information, citing police.

Two Mexican women are in a stable condition after the accident, the Mexican embassy in Moscow said on Twitter earlier in the day.