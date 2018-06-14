UK LGBT Activist Released in Moscow Shortly After Unauthorized Protest

The LGBT activist from the United Kingdom is due to appear in court on June 26.

Peter Tatchell, an LGBT activist from the United Kingdom, has been released from jail after holding an unauthorized protest on the Red Square in Moscow and is to appear in court on June 26.

Earlier in the day, a message posted on Tatchell's official Twitter account confirmed that he had been detained and taken to Tverskaya police station.

Confirmed. Peter has been detained by Moscow Police and taken to Tverskaya Police Station. #RainbowRussians and #WorldCup2018 Pls RT support for Peter and call for @BorisJohnson and the @FCO to act now. pic.twitter.com/TXJqdGlIZQ — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) 14 июня 2018 г.

Peter Tatchell stood outside the Kremlin on Thursday morning holding a controversial banner, saying "Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people."

"This is Peter Tatchell, who tried to hold a protest near the Red Square," a law enforcement source told Sputnik earlier in the day.

Gay rights activist Peter Tatchell arrested in Moscow for one-man protest near red square. Just been escorted to this police car pic.twitter.com/sqLRsKse4T — Theo Merz (@theo_merz) 14 июня 2018 г.

According to the reports, he was charged with a penalty of up to 20,000 rubles ($330).