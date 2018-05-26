Russia Could Start Producing Kortezh Project Motorcycles in 2019 - Rostec

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia could start producing motorcycles of the domestic Kortezh (Cortege) project in 2019 at the earliest, CEO of the Rostec state corporation Sergey Chemezov said Saturday.

"We have not completed all the tests to launch the serial production. We will not [be able to complete tests] this year, maybe, next year. We have already ordered a prototype, now we have a task to create a really innovative product in line with all the safety demands," Chemezov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

On May 17, Chemezov held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and told the Russian leader that a motorbike of the Kortezh project had been almost developed.

The Kortezh project involves the creation of three different types of cars — a limousine, sedan, and minivan — on a single platform. The cars are designed to be used by top state officials. They will be made available for sales to the general public from the first quarter of 2019 under the Aurus brand.

READ MORE: Rostec CEO Allows for Possibility of Selling S-400 Air Defense Systems to US



SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues. The event started on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.