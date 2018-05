On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an official opening ceremony for the Crimean bridge, which will connect the Crimean peninsula with Russia's mainland part.

The 19-kilometer-long bridge has been finished six months early and will become the longest bridge in Europe. The project was aimed to facilitate transportation between mainland Russia and the peninsula, which were previously connected only by a ferry line.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the building of the Crimean bridge proved that President Putin's most ambitious plans could be implemented.