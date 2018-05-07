Register
01:31 GMT +307 May 2018
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall

    Putin Names Key Task for Russian Government in Coming Years

    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Raising the real income of the Russian citizens will be a major task for the country's leadership in the coming years, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the government members on Sunday, ahead of his inauguration.

    "In general, our key task for the next few years is a significant raise of the citizens' real income. And there is a good foundation for that now. The economy has grown more stable, it has handled the sharp fall of oil prices, attempts to put pressure via sanctions, the changes of the global political settings," the president said, as quoted in the press release of the Kremlin, issued Monday.

    The president noted that the actions of the government allowed to overcome the slump in the economy, ensure the restoration and revitalization of many sectors.

    Putin said that the increase of salaries of state employees, including doctors, teachers and other professionals, was an important result.

    In this Thursday, June 30, 2016 photo, Babson College graduate school alumnus Abhinav Sureka, of Mumbai, India, right, types in his work space at the college in Wellesley, Mass. Some U.S. colleges are starting programs to help their alumni get visas through what critics say is a legal loophole
    © AP Photo / Charles Krupa
    US Plan to Hike Salary Threshold for H-1B Visas Met With Disappointment in India
    Earlier, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had gathered the government members in the Kremlin and thanked them for their work.

    "In the evening on Sunday, the president met with the members of the government. In his address to them, Putin thanked all cabinet members, the staff of ministries, agencies, the government, for the significant results in tackling the challenges that Russia is facing," the spokesman said.

    The president stressed that the last six-year term of the government had been filled with "new challenges and extraordinary events in the country as well as in the world," according to Peskov.

    "The government has been working extremely well, as a good team, and that, as Putin noted, was largely possible because of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev," Peskov said.

    Putin was re-elected as president in March election, and his inauguration is scheduled for Monday.

