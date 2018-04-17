Register
    Aug. 9, 2006 file picture Sergei Skripal speaks to his lawyer from behind bars seen on a screen of a monitor outside a courtroom in Moscow

    Skripal's Niece Alleges Ex-Spy Was Never Denied Possibility of Visiting Russia

    © AP Photo / Misha Japaridze
    The woman's statement comes over a week after she claimed that Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal's daughter, wants to come to Russia as soon as possible.

    Former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal was never denied entry to Russia, his niece Viktoria Skripal claimed.

    She also said that he was not planning to visit the country, as he allegedly feared for his safety.

    "No, he was not denied [the possibility of visiting the country], but he immediately said that he would not fly to Russia," the woman told the radio station Ekho Moskvy on Tuesday. "He said that they would not let him even get off the plane."

    Commenting on the question of whether Skripal was afraid of some kind of "use of force," Viktoria Skripal replied: "Most likely, yes."

    READ MORE: Skripal's Niece Viktoria Opens Up on Why Yulia is Eager to Return to Russia

    Earlier this month, Viktoria told the Sunday Telegraph that Sergei Skripal's daughter and her cousin, Yulia, who is quickly recovering after the alleged poisoning attack, desperately wants to return to Russia to see her family. She explained that 33-year-old Yulia had a boyfriend, a pet and a job in Moscow.

    In March, Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. Both received medical treatment for over a month after allegedly being exposed to a military-grade A234 nerve agent.

    The United Kingdom promptly accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.

