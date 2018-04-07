WATCH Easter Service in Moscow Led by Russian Orthodox Patriarch

The Holy Fire was delivered earlier from Jerusalem to Moscow on an aircraft with a delegation of the Saint Andrew the First-Called Foundation.
The fire was brought to Russia by a charter flight in special lamps designed on the principle similar to those used to transport the Olympic flame.
According to the Orthodox tradition, the Holy Fire is a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter, in which a blue light emanates within Jesus Christ's tomb.
