WATCH Easter Service in Moscow Led by Russian Orthodox Patriarch

The Holy Fire has been delivered to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, where the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia leads the festive Easter service.

The Holy Fire was delivered earlier from Jerusalem to Moscow on an aircraft with a delegation of the Saint Andrew the First-Called Foundation.

The fire was brought to Russia by a charter flight in special lamps designed on the principle similar to those used to transport the Olympic flame.

According to the Orthodox tradition, the Holy Fire is a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter, in which a blue light emanates within Jesus Christ's tomb.