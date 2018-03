Meltwater has already flooded 1,255 houses in the region; local waterways are brimming following a quick thaw coupled with heavy precipitation.

Almost 1,500 emergency personnel are combating the effects of flooding in the Altai Territory, including more than 700 rescue workers. The scope of the task has drawn in personnel from other Siberian regions, including the Novosibirsk Region, the Altai Republic and Krasnoyarsk Territory.

Local residents have been warned that within the next few days, the rising water could reach critical levels.