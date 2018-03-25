Four Children Dead as Shopping Mall Catches Fire in Russia - Source (VIDEO)

Four people have died, while 10 people have been injured as result of a fire in a shopping center in Russia's city of Kemerovo, Sputnik said, citing a source in local emergency service.
"According to the preliminary data, four children have died as result of gas poisoning after a fire occurred in 'Winter Cherry' shopping center in Kemerovo," a source told Sputnik.
Просто ад pic.twitter.com/AHoSSluBbL— Dasha (@DashaOy) 25 марта 2018 г.
В #Кемерово при пожаре в кинотеатре в #ТЦ погибли четыре ребенка. 😔😔😔— Yuriy ⚡️ (@yuriy_rus96) 25 марта 2018 г.
Их тела найдены прямо в кинозале. pic.twitter.com/Eb7UEIHNd3
The police have encircled the area of the incident, evacuating people and nearby cars. According to the recent data, 100 people have left the building.
В Кемерово загорелся ТЦ, в котором были детские аттракционы. Два этажа охвачены огнем. Местные СМИ сообщают о 8 погибших детях и 3 взрослых.— Командир Полка (@kompolk) 25 марта 2018 г.
Люди прыгают из окон pic.twitter.com/xMCmJ7hiwL
The emergency service has reported that it has deployed 15 fire teams, including 60 firemen to the scene of the accident.
At the same time, Russia's Investigative Committee said that it had launched a criminal investigation into the case, adding that it's looking into a certain number of victims.
"Four children corpses have been found in a nursery during the rescue operations," the committee said.
