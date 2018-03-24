Gunman With Daesh Links Neutralized in Russia's Dagestan

"A gunman was neutralized during the counterterror operation in the Botlikh District of Dagestan," the statement said.
The neutralized man had links to the Daesh terror group the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement.
Security services have also found a sniper rifle with ammunition, a grenade, a radio facility and a thermal observation device.
The regime of a counterterror operation was introduced in the village of Andi of the Dagestan's Botlikh District on Saturday at 12:40 GMT.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia
