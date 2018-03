Visitors and personnel of the Okhotny Ryad shopping center in the center of Moscow are being evacuated after an anonymous report of a bomb threat, a source in the emergency services of the capital Sputnik.

"After an anonymous call with the threat of an explosion in the shopping center Okhotny Ryad to Manezh Square, Building 1, Building 2 we evacuate visitors and staff," the source said.

He specified that the emergency services already started the search in the building.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW