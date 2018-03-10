Never Too Late: Russian Pensioner Divorces Husband Who Left 30 Years Ago

An elderly woman from St. Petersburg has decided to find her husband who left 30 years ago to divorce him, according to the Russian Fontanka newspaper.

St. Petersburg police have received a report from a 63-year-old woman seeking her husband who left her in 1978. The lady wants to know if he is alive, as she has decided to file for divorce. According to her, the stamp in her passport complicates her personal life. Her husband left 30 years ago because of a family discord.

They haven't made attempts to restore the family, so the husband and wife have lived without seeing each other since 1978, but formally they are still married.

In February a similar case happened in the Leningrad region, where a 78-year-old woman asked the police to find her husband, whom she had not seen since 1975. But she couldn't remember what her husband looked like.

Some people have noticed the new social phenomenon of "silver separatists," people who suddenly separate from and divorce their spouses in their 60s.

Older people no longer sit in an armchair and quietly descend into weakness once they retire. They want to continue living their lives, enjoying themselves, traveling, finding new spouses and making the most of all that free time.