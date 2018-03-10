Putin Finally Reveals Whether He Has Ridden Bears

The images of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a bear while shirtless have already become iconic, flooding social media, with many wondering if they are real.

In an interview with NBC, journalist Megyn Kelly asked President Putin what he thought about the topless pictures of him while he’s on vacation.

“I’m relaxing. There are many photos of me at work, but no one cares about them. I’ve seen the pictures of me riding a bear, but I never did it. But such images do exist,” Putin replied.