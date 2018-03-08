Putin Confesses He Lied to Melania

During an interview for an upcoming documentary “World Order 2018,” Russia’s President Vladimir Putin admitted to having lied to the US First Lady Melania Trump… about the size of the fish he had caught.

The two met at a dinner during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, in July 2017 and discussed a wide range of issues: from Siberian tigers to Kamchatka bears and of course fishing.

“Certainly, as is expected in such cases, I embroidered a bit [about the size of the catch]. How can one speak about fishing and not embellish a little?' he said.

When asked whether he tried to recruit Melania, Putin denied the suggestion.

Putin Says Liked Working in Recruitment as KGB Agent

“No, I have not been doing this for a very long time. Although I used to love doing this. As is known, it was my job for many years,” Putin answered with a laugh.

The documentary “World Order 2018” consists of several interviews with the President.