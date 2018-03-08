Putin Confesses He Lied to Melania

The two met at a dinner during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, in July 2017 and discussed a wide range of issues: from Siberian tigers to Kamchatka bears and of course fishing.
“Certainly, as is expected in such cases, I embroidered a bit [about the size of the catch]. How can one speak about fishing and not embellish a little?' he said.
When asked whether he tried to recruit Melania, Putin denied the suggestion.
“No, I have not been doing this for a very long time. Although I used to love doing this. As is known, it was my job for many years,” Putin answered with a laugh.
The documentary “World Order 2018” consists of several interviews with the President.
