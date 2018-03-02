Fire Show: Boat Engulfed in Flames on Moskva River (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A massive fire broke out on a three-decker pleasure craft moored on the Moskva River in the Russian capital, Moscow on March 1.

The vessel moored to the Nagatinskaya quay on the Moskva River caught fire with all three decks of the ship burning. The blaze was a three-alarm fire and consumed an area of about 1,000 square meters, the ship "Colonel Chernyshov" came to the rescue, the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced. Firemen and emergency response groups are still working at the site.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. The ship contained about seven tons of fuel.