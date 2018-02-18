WATCH Alleged Video of Shooting During Maslenitsa Celebration in Southern Russia

On Sunday, a gunman in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan opened fire at people celebrating Maslenitsa, a traditional Russian folk holiday that symbolizes the end of winter and precedes the Great Lent for Orthodox Christians. As a result of the incident, five people, including the perpetrator, have been killed while five others were injured.

Several videos allegedly showing the shooting have emerged on Twitter. The one features a square in the city of Kizlyar, where the incident occurred, with a female voice-over, narrating that the shooting has taken place near the local church.

More CCTV footage uploaded on Twitter shows people in the street who suddenly start running in horror after an unidentified event.

