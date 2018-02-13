African City Mayor Advocates Sister City Relationship With Crimea

The official who came to the peninsula as a part of Benin's delegation on Monday said that such relations are important for the sake of peace and stability.

Georges Bud, mayor of the city of Abomey-Calavi, located in the African Republic of Benin, called for the establishment of sister city relations with Crimean cities.

The delegation from Benin arrived in Crimea on Monday. A meeting between the Mayor of Simferopol Igor Lukashev and Georges Bud took place the same day.

According to the African official, there can't be any obstacles to establishing peaceful relations between the two countries.

"The establishment of sister cities relations won't cause any difficulties at all, because these are relations for the sake of peace and development. We do not exclude the possibility of Benin cities being twinned with Crimea's cities, because our common goal is peace," Bud told reporters.

Crimea has been reunited with Russia after a referendum held in March 2014 during which 96.77% of voters supported the move. The referendum took place after a coup in Ukraine in February 2014. Kiev still considers Crimea an occupied territory.

Benin is a state in West Africa with the population about 11 million people.