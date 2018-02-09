Meanwhile in Russia: Two Bear Cubs Found in Cardboard Box Near Moscow

Workers from the Russian capital's environmental protection office say they're going to hand the baby bears off to nature protection workers in nearby Tver region, where they will be adapted for life in the wild and released.
A resident of Marino, a small suburban village about 5 km northwest of Moscow, was shocked to discover two bear cubs in a cardboard box next to a garbage container near his home. Through his job at a local newspaper, the local appealed for help from Moscow's Department of Environmental Protection. Kennel workers were sent to the town to recover the cubs and temporarily take them into their own care.
Because the cubs are too young to have gotten used to people, the department decided against handing them off to a local zoo. Instead, they will be given to wardens at the Toropets Biological Station in Tver's Central Forest Nature Preserve, about 400 km northwest of the capital. The 35-square km protected area serves as a shelter for orphan bear cubs, and is a well-known area for its study of large carnivores.
After their rehabilitation, the cubs will be able to return to the wild.
Hopefully, the cubs won't bear a grudge against the cruel person or persons who dumped them off.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)