Meanwhile in Russia: Two Bear Cubs Found in Cardboard Box Near Moscow

Workers from the Russian capital's environmental protection office say they're going to hand the baby bears off to nature protection workers in nearby Tver region, where they will be adapted for life in the wild and released.

A resident of Marino, a small suburban village about 5 km northwest of Moscow, was shocked to discover two bear cubs in a cardboard box next to a garbage container near his home. Through his job at a local newspaper, the local appealed for help from Moscow's Department of Environmental Protection. Kennel workers were sent to the town to recover the cubs and temporarily take them into their own care.

Because the cubs are too young to have gotten used to people, the department decided against handing them off to a local zoo. Instead, they will be given to wardens at the Toropets Biological Station in Tver's Central Forest Nature Preserve, about 400 km northwest of the capital. The 35-square km protected area serves as a shelter for orphan bear cubs, and is a well-known area for its study of large carnivores.

After their rehabilitation, the cubs will be able to return to the wild.

Hopefully, the cubs won't bear a grudge against the cruel person or persons who dumped them off.