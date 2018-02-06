'Know How': Russians Invent Way to Cash in Amid 'Blizzard of Century'

A record-breaking snow storm blanketed the Russian capital on Sunday night. But instead of hiding from it, some Moscow residents used the opportunity to make extra cash.

The epic storm, considered by local meteorologists to be the strongest in the history of recorded measurement, has caused numerous power outages in towns and villages around Moscow, leaving at least 20 thousand people without electricity. More than 150 flights have been cancelled or delayed in major Moscow airports, and the number of fallen trees has reached more than 2,000.

But for some inventive residents, the anomalous snowfall has become a great chance to earn extra money!

​Russian classified advertisements website Avito.ru told Ria Novosti that the platform has been invaded with ads offering snow removal services.

"Ads offering to "dig a car out of snow" and to "jump-start a car" are particularly popular among our users," the company said.

The average cost of such services amounts, approximately, to 500 rubles (about 9 US dollars). The number of ads from people offering help with knocking down icicles and with basic snow-removal work has increased by 2,7 times, according to the company.

The demand for snow clearing equipment has also soared due to the abnormal snowfall in the Moscow region, with shovels getting highly ranked in search queries.

"The demand for snow clearing equipment has grown tenfold", the website's press service told Ria Novosti.

According to Yandex.Market, another popular marketplace in Russia, the demand for snow shovels on the platform has grown by 11 times, for snow blowers — by 8 times, and for car brushes — by 7 times, as compared to the last week.