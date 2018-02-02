Volgograd Parade for 75th Anniversary of Stalingrad Victory Draws 30,000 People

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) - A military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis by the Soviet Army in the Battle of Stalingrad has gathered about 30,000 spectators in the southern Russian city of Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad), the Russian Southern Military District's press service said on Friday.

According to the spokesman for the Southern Military District Col. Vadim Astafev, over 1,400 servicemen, as well as cadets participated in the parade. The march was inspected by Commander of the Southern Military District Col. Gen. Alexander Dvornikov.

"The liberation of Stalingrad from the Nazi invaders is a landmark event not only in the history of the Great Patriotic War [of 1941-1945]. This victory is the greatest milestone in the heroic history of our Southern Military District – successor to the legendary North Caucasus Military District," Dvornikov said.

В Волгограде проходит парад в честь победы в Сталинградской битве. 2 февраля исполняется 75 лет с момента окончания одной из наиболее значимых битв Второй мировой войны. https://t.co/9fE1Ed4L7w#Волгоград #Победа pic.twitter.com/8m8CKeMtSR — Пятый канал Новости (@5tv) 2 февраля 2018 г.

A parade devoted to the Stalingrad victory is taking place in Volgograd. On February 2, it is 75 years since the end of one of the major battles of the World War II

The commander noted that the Soviet Army’s victories in the battles of Stalingrad, Sevastopol, Novorossiysk and Kerch had turned the tide of World War Two.

"Being the heirs of the warriors of the North Caucasus Military District, servicemen of the Southern Military District are ensuring stable peace on the southern Russian frontiers," he said.

#Volgograd: 75th Anniversary of the Stalingrad Victory

More than 60 pieces of weaponry and military equipment were demonstrated during the parade, including Tornado-G and Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems, Pantsir air defense missile system, multipurpose all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles Tigr, armored personnel carriers BTR-80. The column of military vehicles was headed by the legendary T-34 tank.

Aviation also took part in the parade, with more than 40 aircraft having flown over the city square.

​Volgograd today #Stalingradbattle

The Battle of Stalingrad, which is regarded as one of the largest and bloodiest battles in the history of warfare, lasted from July 17, 1942 to February 2, 1943. It became a major turning point in the war and paved the way for the subsequent Soviet victory over the Nazis in May 1945.