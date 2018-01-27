Russian Activists Launch Campaign to Commemorate Leningrad Blockade Victims

January 27 marks the day when the devastating Nazi military blockade during World War II was lifted.

A nationwide campaign, called "The Postcard of Memory," was organized by a group of young people in Russia on Saturday to raise awareness about the Siege of Leningrad.

The activists installed information points called "Blockade of Leningrad. Numbers. Think about it." in shopping malls and entertainment centers, museums, supermarkets, as well railway stations.

Visitors can get an information card with facts about one of the longest and most destructive sieges in history.

The campaign has been held all day long in 45 of Russia's regions.

The Leningrad Blockade, which began on September 8, 1941, lasted 872 days. According to various sources, the siege claimed the lives of between 400,000 and 1.5 million people. Only 3% of them died from bombing and shelling, the rest died of starvation.