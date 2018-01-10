Register
14:35 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea

    S-400 Deployment in Crimea Aiming to Ensure Russia's Security - Kremlin

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    380

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's taking measures to ensure its security should not be perceived as a threat to anyone, the Russian side has the right to such steps, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked to comment on reports on the deployment of the second S-400 air defense missile system division in Crimea.

    "We know that the provocative activity on the Russian-Ukrainian border near Crimea continues, and, let's say, subversive activities continue, including the facts uncovered in the last months of these subversive activities, which are well known," Peskov told reporters.

    "So certainly the adoption by the Russian side of all necessary measures to ensure its security should not be perceived as a threat to anyone, but should be perceived exactly as ensuring its own security, which, naturally, the Russian side has full sovereign right to," he said when asked whether the Kremlin fears a possible threat on the part of Ukraine.

    Earlier this week, the USS Carney Tomahawk-cruise capable destroyer arrived in Ukraine's port of Odessa, situated less than 200 km away from Russia's Crimea, and about 300 km from Sevastopol, home base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. The warship's visit was the first by a NATO vessel in 2018, and is expected to last until January 11. 

    READ MORE: I Spy With My Little Eye: US Recon Plane Reportedly Spotted Snooping Near Crimea

    In December, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian forces had deployed second S-400 battalion in the Crimean city of Sevastopol.

    The Crimea Bridge Just Took Another Step Towards Completion
    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    To Crimea on Foot: Another Step Towards Completion of Kerch Strait Bridge
    Crimea seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia after 96 percent of its residents supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. The vote was held after new authorities took power in Kiev after what many considered to be a coup.

    Kiev, as well as the European Union, the United States and their allies, did not recognize the reunification and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory. However, Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that the Crimean residents decided to rejoin Russia following a democratic procedure. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the issue of Crimea's territorial belonging was "historically closed."

    Related:

    Amid Turkey–NATO S-400 Rift, Erdogan Questions 'Trustworthiness' of Alliance
    Purchase of S-400 Air Defense Systems 'Sovereign' Affair of Ankara - Mattis
    Turkey Wants Swift Implementation of S-400 Deal With Russia - Erdogan
    Tags:
    S-400, Dmitry Peskov, Crimea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok