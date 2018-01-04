Putin Signs Decree on Resuming Regular Air Traffic With Egypt

Russia suspended flight to Egypt after its Airbus A321 crashed in the Sinai as a result of an explosion on board.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the resumption of regular air traffic with Egypt.

"Include in the decree of the president of the Russian Federation dated November 8, 2015… ‘On certain measures to ensure the national security of the Russian Federation and protect citizens of the Russian Federation from criminal and other unlawful actions'… Section 1… add words ‘regular flights to the city of Cairo,' and add words ‘except for the city of Cairo' in Section 2," the document read.

In February, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov expressed his hope that Egypt would improve the security situation in its airports, which will allow Russian tourists to visit the country.

READ MORE: Egypt Still Has Pending Flight Security Issues — Rostourism Adviser

Russia suspended flights to and from Egypt following an Airbus A321 plane crash over the Sinai Peninsula, en route from Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, on November 6, 2015. All 224 people on board were killed in the crash. Russia subsequently qualified the incident as a terrorist attack, suggesting that Egypt should increase security measures and sign a joint Egypt-Russia aviation security protocol. Cairo, in its turn, introduced security upgrades in the airports in an attempt to comply with Russia's demands.